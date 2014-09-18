2014

Brush with Danger

  • Thriller
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 18th, 2014

Studio

Not Available

A painter, a fighter, both artists in their own way. Brother and sister, forced to flee their home, arrive at Seattle inside a shipping container. Trying to make their way in a new world the pair struggle to survive. Until, one day, an art dealer takes an interest in the sister's painting, and the pair find themselves living a dream come true. The sister loses herself in painting, and the brother seizes the opportunity to express himself, as a fighter. But it really is all just a dream. Conned by her patron into forging a Van Gogh. Purchased by a ruthless criminal with a passion for fine art. The brother and sister soon find themselves embroiled in Seattle's criminal underworld and a Brush With Danger.

Cast

Ken ZhengQiang Ken
Livi ZhengQiang Alice
Nikita BreznikovNick Thompson
Norman NewkirkJustus Sullivan
Michael BlendMarcus Gilani
Stephanie HilbertElizabeth St. Clouds

View Full Cast >

Images