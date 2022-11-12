Brutal Part 1

Not Available

A man’s world is world of aggression. He wants to conquer and take what he wants, in life and in sex. That struggle makes a man decide who he’s going to be. Thrust in the face of total domination some men submit, some fight back, some champion, some get Brutal. Former MMA champion and owner of the South Side Gym Ricky Sinz gives a pep talk to his fighters. "You got to want it! You need to work in order to win." He pumps up his prizefighter Angelo Marconi, getting him ready for the upcoming National Championship. Meanwhile sexy tattooed Draven Torres wanders into the gym with a black eye. Determined to take no more, he’s looking to learn how to fight back. "You’ve came to the right place," Drew Cutler replies and takes him under his wing.