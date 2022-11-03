Brutal Tales of Chivalry 2: The Chinese Lion and Peony Tattoo

Not Available

The second chapter of the incredible "Show Zankyoden" series. This time Ken Takakura stars as Hidejiro Hanada, a wandering yakuza with a 'karashi botan' (Chinese lion and peony) tattoo. Owing a favor to the Soda Family, he kills the boss of the rival Sakaki Family and ends his obligation. After serving his time in jail, he befriends and works for the slain boss' wife and son. When the Soda attacks the Sakaki and double-crosses him, with sword in hand, Hidejiro seeks brutal retribution...