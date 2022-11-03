Not Available

Brutal Tales of Chivalry 2: The Chinese Lion and Peony Tattoo

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Toei Company, Ltd.

    The second chapter of the incredible "Show Zankyoden" series. This time Ken Takakura stars as Hidejiro Hanada, a wandering yakuza with a 'karashi botan' (Chinese lion and peony) tattoo. Owing a favor to the Soda Family, he kills the boss of the rival Sakaki Family and ends his obligation. After serving his time in jail, he befriends and works for the slain boss' wife and son. When the Soda attacks the Sakaki and double-crosses him, with sword in hand, Hidejiro seeks brutal retribution...

    Cast

    		Ryô Ikebe
    		Yoshiko Mita
    		Masahiko Tsugawa
    		Shinsuke Ashida
    		Hideo Murota
    		Kôji Sekiyama

