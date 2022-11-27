Brutal Woman

Not Available

An unusual action film about the battle between the yakuza and two students over the eviction fee of a family who abandoned their home at the bottom of a man-made lake. The film is directed by Morinaga Kenjiro, whose works include "Shiosou" starring Yoshinaga Sayuri, and features music by Yamamoto Naozumi, known for his work in the "Otoko wa tsuraiyo" series. Two poor students were renting a room in the apartment Aoba-sou. Namikawa Kiyoshi and Kawamura Shinichi. Shinichi wants to sell his blood to keep going to school, but Kiyoshi says there is a better way to live, so he lives like a yakuza. Qing's hometown is now at the bottom of a man-made lake, and her blind old mother, Tatsuki, who lives off the eviction fee, has been longing to see Qing. One day, Kiyoshi receives a proposal from a yakuza member, Komatsu, and ends up going to jail as a scapegoat for the murderer of a rival organization's yakuza...