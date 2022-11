Not Available

BRUTE CHARM consists primarily of images of animals I shot in Africa, combined with animation on an optical printer. A steady stream of conscious and unconscious visual choices loosely constructs a journey through the animal kingdom and my thoughts which developed around it. BRUTE CHARM is an exploration into our unsocialized selves. Lion Sex Flamingo Death and a yellow rubber glove in the Kenyan wild. There's mud in your Ear easier than an Elephant thru the eye of the beholder.