Brutti, sporchi e cattivi

Giacinto lives with his wife, their ten children and various other family members in a shack on the hills of Rome. Some time ago he has lost his left eye while at work, and got a consistent sum of money from the insurance company, which he keeps hidden from the rest of the family. His whole life is now based on defending the money he sees as his own, while the rest of the family tries to kill him.
|Nino Manfredi
|Giacinto Mazzatella
|Maria Luisa Santella
|Iside
|Linda Moretti
|Matilde Mazzatella
|Franco Merli
|Fernando
|Maria Bosco
|Gaetana
|Giselda Castrini
|Lisetta
View Full Cast >