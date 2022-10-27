Not Available

Brutti, sporchi e cattivi

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Compagnia Cinematografica Champion

Giacinto lives with his wife, their ten children and various other family members in a shack on the hills of Rome. Some time ago he has lost his left eye while at work, and got a consistent sum of money from the insurance company, which he keeps hidden from the rest of the family. His whole life is now based on defending the money he sees as his own, while the rest of the family tries to kill him.

Cast

Nino ManfrediGiacinto Mazzatella
Maria Luisa SantellaIside
Linda MorettiMatilde Mazzatella
Franco MerliFernando
Maria BoscoGaetana
Giselda CastriniLisetta

View Full Cast >

Images