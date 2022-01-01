Bryan Adams - MTV Unplugged

Not Available

Unplugged is an acoustic live album by Canadian musician Bryan Adams. The album was recorded completely in September 26, 1997 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Adams was joined by Irish piper Davy Spillane and Michael Kamen who wrote orchestrations for many of the songs and brought students from the Juilliard School to play them. 1. Summer of '69 2. Cuts Like a Knife 3. I'm Ready 4. Back to You 5. Fits Ya Good 6. When You Love Someone 7. 18 'Til I Die 8. I Think About You 9. If You Wanna Be Bad -- You Gotta Be Good 10. Let's Make a Night to Remember 11. Wanna Be Your Underwear 12. A Little Love 13. Can't Stop This Thing We Started/It Ain't a Party. . . If You Can't Come 14. Heaven 15. I'll Always Be Right There