Bryan Adams: So Far So Good

So Far So Good is a compilation album by Bryan Adams, released by A&M Records in November 1993. The album reached number six on The Billboard 200 charts in 1993. The album was number one hit in UK and many other countries. The album contains hits from between "Cuts Like a Knife" (1983) and Waking Up the Neighbours (1991), and a new single, "Please Forgive Me", although all cuts appear in their album versions. Originally the song "So Far So Good" was going to be included on the album so the album started and finished with a new song but it was dropped. The song was included on disc two of Anthology.