Bryan Danielson: World Champion

Thirty-eight is a number that may stand forever in the Ring of Honor history books. It is a number that represents a class of excellence seldom seen in professional wrestling, it is a number that set the bar for all ROH World Champions to come. What is thirty-eight? It is the number of successful World Title defenses accomplished by Bryan Danielson in his reign as champion and it is a number only one other man has matched. The list of the competitors who attempted to wrestling the belt from the possession of Danielson read's like a who's who of the top talent in the wrestling world: Roderick Strong, Lance Storm, Austin Aries, Samoa Joe, and KENTA, just to name a handful. For 462 days one wrestler after another made it their mission to dethrone Danielson and for 462 days each of them failed.