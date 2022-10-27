Bryan Ferry -The Bete Noire Tour

Not Available

Bête Noire (French for "black beast" meaning pet peeve) is the seventh solo studio album by Bryan Ferry, the former lead vocalist for Roxy Music. The album was released in November 1987 on Virgin Records in the United Kingdom and E.G. in the United States, two years after Ferry's successful album, Boys and Girls. This was Ferry's second solo album since the second demise of Roxy Music in 1983, four years earlier. The album was a commercial and critical success, peaking at No. 9 in the UK.