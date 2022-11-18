B.T.K. The Worlds Most Elusive Serial Killer

Not Available

In 1974, a serial killer terrorised Wichita, Kansas. Known as the BTK Killer due to the method in which would Bind, Torture and Kill his victims, his killing spree lasted for 7 years in which time he murdered 8 victims indiscriminately. Although he regularly communicated with police via a series of letters, BTK mysteriously disappeared in 1979 and has not been heard from in over 25 years. Incredibly, in March 2004 he suddenly returned. This film tells the extraordinary story of one of the longest running serial killer cases in history.