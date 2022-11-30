BTS: Global Takeover

Not Available

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook... This is BTS. The forefront of the k-pop revolution that is sweeping the world, BTS are the biggest boyband since The Beatles. Their high energy performances, thought provoking lyrics and trend setting style has set them apart from all other musicians as they continue to reinvent pop culture.But it wasn't overnight success for them. Their early years were plagued with hardship and setbacks– it seemed as though the world didn't want them to succeed... but they never gave up. This is their story.