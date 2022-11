Not Available

The Weiss Advertising Co under manageress Lo Yu Chun (Pat Ting Hung) and the Jen An Advertising Co. managed by playboy Tsao Chung Nien (Peter Chen Ho) are business rivals. The former works hard but without much success. The latter, with most of his staff perusing racing form or yellow journals, gets far more business. The anticipated arrival of a business tycoon from Malaya starts another battle and Lo Yu Chun goes all out to win over the prospective customer.