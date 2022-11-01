Bubble Bee

Not Available

Pluto is playing with a ball in the park when he mistakes a bubble gum machine for it. He tries briefly to get a gumball from the machine when a bee flies into the machine and carries a gumball off to his hive. Pluto goes after the hive and knocks it down; it's full of gumballs, which he eagerly scoops up and begins chewing. The bee returns and is understandably upset; he tracks down Pluto, but Pluto manages to defend himself with gum bubbles for quite a while. The bee manages to wrap the gum from one bubble around Pluto's legs, hobbling him. Finally, the bee flies into Pluto's mouth; Pluto blows a giant bubble around the bee, and when it explodes, they both fly into the air and land in a flower patch; the bee finally manages to sting Pluto (and, being a cartoon bee, lives through it).