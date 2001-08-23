Bubble Boy

2001

Jimmy is young man who was born without an immune system and has lived his life within a plastic bubble in his bedroom... who pines for the sweet caresses of girl-next-door Chloe. But when Chloe decides to marry her high school boyfriend, Jimmy -- bubble suit and all -- treks cross-country to stop her. Swoosie Kurtz, as Jimmy's overprotective mom, co-stars along with Fabio, who portrays the leader of a religious cult.