Bubble Boy

Jimmy is young man who was born without an immune system and has lived his life within a plastic bubble in his bedroom... who pines for the sweet caresses of girl-next-door Chloe. But when Chloe decides to marry her high school boyfriend, Jimmy -- bubble suit and all -- treks cross-country to stop her. Swoosie Kurtz, as Jimmy's overprotective mom, co-stars along with Fabio, who portrays the leader of a religious cult.
|Swoosie Kurtz
|Mrs. Livingston
|Marley Shelton
|Chloe
|Danny Trejo
|Slim
|John Carroll Lynch
|Mr. Livingston
|Dave Sheridan
|Mark
|Brian George
|Pushpop
View Full Cast >