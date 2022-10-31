Not Available

Jamshedpur-based Vedant Rawat lives a middle-classed lifestyle with his parents, Mukund and Sudha; and an elder deaf-mute brother, Vidhur, who is enrolled in a Delhi-based hostel - in an era before mobile phones, Internet and Facebook. He has a crush on Jenny, who studies in Sacred Heart Convent School, and lives a wealthy lifestyle with her father, who is a senior police officer, mother and a younger brother. He meets on the sly with her and both share bubble gum. Vedant will soon face challenges when Vidhur comes to visit for Holi and he will be required to spend more time with him then with Jenny; while a fellow-student, Ratan Singh Chauhan, is determined to woo and win Jenny's affections at any and all costs. Things get complicated even more after a disturbed Vedant damages Vidhur's hearing aid, and starts stealing in order to get even with Ratan.