Bubble Guppies Sunny Days!

This DVD contains six great Summer and Vacation Themed episodes: 1. The Beach Ball! - Beach episode where Sandy wants to become the Queen of the Beach Ball. 2. The Legend of Pinkfoot - The Guppies go camping and hear a campfire story about the Legendary Pinkfoot! 3. Bring on the Bugs - The kids learn about all kinds of bugs. The "Buggin' Out" song in this one is really cute. 4. The Sizzling Scampinis! - A Circus episode where the kids learn about the different circus acts. 5. Bubble Duckies! - A Bird themed episode where the Guppies go to the Bird Air Show. 6. Gup, Gup, and Away! - The kids learn about airports and flying.