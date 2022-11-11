Bubbling Bandje 64

Not Available

They are the inspiration for famous DJ's like Hardwell, DJ Chuckie and Afrojack, but chances are that you have never heard of MC Pester and DJ Moortje. Pester and Moortje are the founders of the Bubbling music style. Their style has had a huge impact on Dutch DJs and music around the world. Except these pioneers have not been able to convert their musical influence into great fame or lots of money. Bubbling is not only music, but also the sound of the generation of Antillean immigrants who came to the Netherlands in the 1980s. The history, music and difficult relationship of MC Pester and DJ Moortje are the story of Bubbling: Bandje64.