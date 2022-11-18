Bức chân dung ma thuật

Not Available

Once, before Christmas, Ivan was predicted to meet a foreign beauty. Forest sorceress for the kindness of a young man gave him a magical portrait of a Chinese girl named Xiao Qing. Her beauty struck Ivan in the heart, and he fell in love with no memory. Suddenly, the portrait came to life, the girl told the young man an amazing story. It turns out that the evil sorcerer took her from her parents against her will to make her his wife. The girl’s brother painted a portrait, where the soul of Xiao Qing moved, and the villain got only a barely living body, an insensitive doll. Now the sorcerer is looking for this portrait to regain the girl’s soul...