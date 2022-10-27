1940

Buck Benny Rides Again

  • Comedy
  • Western

Not Available

Not Available

May 31st, 1940

Paramount

Radio star Jack Benny, intending to stay in New York for the summer, is forced by the needling of rival Fred Allen to prove his boasts about roughing it on his (fictitious) Nevada ranch. Meanwhile, singer Joan Cameron, whom Jack's fallen for and offended, is maneuvered by her sisters to the same Nevada town. Jack's losing battle to prove his manhood to Joan means broad slapstick burlesque of Western cliches.

Cast

Jack Benny(himself)
Eddie 'Rochester' Anderson(himself)
Phil Harris(himself)
Andy Devine(himself)
Ellen DrewJoan Cameron
Dennis DayDennis

