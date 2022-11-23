Buck Denver Asks: What's in the Bible? Volume 12 - Letters from Paul!

Not Available

After his dramatic conversion to Christianity, Paul hits the road, spending all of his time traveling around the Roman world, teaching and starting more churches. As he travels, he writes letters back to those new congregations, and they become so important that those letters make up the next books in the Bible. In Letters from Paul! [Romans through Philemon], we learn about all 13 of Paul’s letters and the important messages they contain for Jesus’ followers. It isn’t easy being a Christian at this time, and Paul’s encouragement to the early church continues to prove helpful for us today. Through these little letters, we also learn some big concepts like justification, sanctification, grace, faith and the fruit of the Spirit.