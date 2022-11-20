Buck Denver Asks: What's in the Bible? Volume 2 - Let My People Go

Not Available

Genesis also shows us how God is at work in the lives of the Patriarchs, introducing us to Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and Joseph, and setting the scene for the next book – Exodus. This time it’s all about Moses and the Israelites’ harrowing escape from Egypt. Let My People Go [Exodus] begins with the story of baby Moses being plucked from the river by Pharaoh’s daughter, saved so he could grow up to lead God’s people out of Egypt. He meets God in a burning bush, witnesses the miraculous parting of the Red Sea and wanders in the desert. It’s there that the Lord makes a covenant with his people and gives them a new set of rules, the Ten Commandments. The book of Exodus is all about salvation and redemption – what they are and why we need them!