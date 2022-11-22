Buck Denver Asks: What's in the Bible? Volume 3 - Wanderin' in the Desert

Not Available

The Pentateuch – a fancy name for the first five books of the Bible – ends on a cliffhanger. The Israelites are left to spend many years wandering in the desert, wondering if they’ll ever get to enter the Promised Land. Through the hard times, God is still faithful, even though the Israelites keep messing up as they try to follow the rules. In Wanderin’ in the Desert [Leviticus, Numbers & Deuteronomy], Buck Denver and friends explore Leviticus and all its rules, learning what they mean and why we still follow some of them today. Next up, Numbers tells about the Israelites in the desert, and Deuteronomy is actually one big speech from Moses, delivered right before the Israelites are finally allowed into the Promised Land!