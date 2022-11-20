Not Available

Buck Denver Asks: What's in the Bible? Volume 5 - Israel Gets a King

    After years of fighting in the Promised Land, the people of Israel ask God again and again for a king to help them in battle. God answers, giving them three kings in a row – Saul, David, and Solomon. In Israel Gets a King! [1 & 2 Samuel], Saul is chosen first first. He is big and strong, but he doesn’t always listen to God, so it’s time to pick a new king – a boy named David, who defeats the Philistine giant Goliath. Even though David messes up sometimes – like when he makes someone else’s wife his own – God loves David and makes him a special promise, the Davidic Covenant. When David dies, it’s time to welcome another new king. This time, David’s son Solomon takes the throne and, in a smart move, asks God for wisdom. Solomon’s wisdom becomes known throughout the world, and he builds an amazing temple for the Lord. But when he builds a palace for himself that’s even bigger, it turns out to be an unwise move, and Israel is in trouble again.

