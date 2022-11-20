Buck Denver Asks: What's in the Bible? Volume 7 - Exile and Return!

Not Available

After so many kings who don’t measure up, it’s great to get to Ezra, Nehemiah and Esther – books full of godly heroes! Ezra and Nehemiah get right to work, helping to rebuild Jerusalem after the exile. Ezra takes charge of restoring the temple while Nehemiah rebuilds the wall around Jerusalem that is meant to keep the city safe. Meanwhile, a brave woman named Esther takes a big chance – standing up to evil Haman and risking her own life in the process – and saves all God’s people from certain death. In Exile and Return! [Ezra, Nehemiah & Esther] we explore the last of the Historical Books and learn how, after years in Assyria and Babylon, God’s people find their way back home to Jerusalem once again.