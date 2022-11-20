Buck Denver Asks: What's in the Bible? Volume 8 - Words to Make Us Wise

Not Available

The books of the Writings are some of the most famous in the whole Bible. They give us the story of faithful Job, the praise-filled Psalms, the wise Proverbs, the truths of Ecclesiastes and then there’s Song of Solomon, a book all about romantic love! In Words to Make Us Wise [Psalms, Proverbs & the Writings], we dive into these books and discover they each have an important story to tell and something to teach us about our lives today. Job reminds us that God is always faithful, even when we feel like we’ve lost everything. The Psalms are a perfect picture of our whole relationship with our Heavenly Father, from disappointment and fear to praise, hope, and eternal joy! Proverbs and Ecclesiastes have a lot to teach, too, in a style all their own, and Song of Solomon is a poetic “ode” to the power of love.