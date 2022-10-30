Buck Denver & Friends Presents: Clive & Ian's Wonder-Blimp of Knowledge 2

Not Available

7 Big Questions About God! Kids have BIG questions! Clive & Ian have blimp-sized answers! What's in the Bible? newsman Buck Denver wants to introduce you to two of his best friends - Clive and Ian. Join them as they sail through the skies and answer 7 really big questions about God! New from VeggieTales and What's in the Bible? creator Phil Vischer, Clive & Ian's Wonder-Blimp of Knowledge 2 takes some of the biggest questions we have about God and answers them in a way that's fun and easy for the whole family to understand. Does God know what will happen in my future? Does God tell the truth? How do we show respect to God through… Prayer? Praise? By Listening? With our words? Through our actions?