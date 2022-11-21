Buck Denver & Friends Presents: Clive & Ian's Wonder-Blimp of Knowledge

Not Available

6 Big Questions About God! Kids have BIG questions! Clive & Ian have blimp-sized answers! What's in the Bible? newsman Buck Denver wants to introduce you to two of his best friends - Clive and Ian. Join them as they sail through the skies and answer 6 really big questions about God! New from VeggieTales and What's in the Bible? creator Phil Vischer, Clive & Ian's Wonder-Blimp of Knowledge takes some of the biggest questions we have about God and answers them in a way that's fun and easy for the whole family to understand. Questions like "Is God as powerful as a superhero?" and "Does God tell the truth?".