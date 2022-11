Not Available

Story of the singer who came out of the Texas dustbowl to become the king of Honky Tonk. With his Fender Telecaster guitar, no-nonsense style, and lush sound, Owens started a revolution in country music that produced such hits as "Act Naturally" and "Together Again". Despite the loss of his best friend and lead guitarist Don Rich to a motorcycle accident, Buck persevered and is now in his sixth decade of performing.