Buckle Brothers

The spirit of the old west lives on in South Central Los Angeles, and filmmaker Marquette Williams captures all of the energy and enthusiasm of an urban subculture that may take some folks by surprise. Urban Cowboy isn't just a movie starring John Travolta; just outside of Compton, it's a true reality. Most people associate horse riding and rodeos with country ranches and wide-open plains, but four young cowboys from the inner city are out to shatter preconceptions about what it really means to be a roughrider. Twenty-three year old Lil Ron, eighteen year old Yah-Ya, eighteen year old Mike, and eighteen year old Jazmine are a learning what it takes to win on the rodeo circuit, and Lil Ron has his eyes locked on the Rookie of the Year award. Follow these four young pioneers as they set out to find that perfect balance between inner-city toughness and wild-west determination.