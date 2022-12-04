Buckleys Chance

Not Available

A year after the loss of his father, Ridley and his mother, Gloria, move to Western Australian to live with Ridley's estranged grandfather Spencer. Once there Spencer tries to connect with Ridley but all efforts usually lead to conflict. Ridley ends up lost deep in the outback on a quest to try to get home. Meanwhile, Spencer and Gloria search the outback for Ridley. Spencer tries to reassure Gloria that her son will be OK, all the while trying to come to terms with the loss of his only child. While suffering the elements of the Australian outback (especially for a kid from New York), Ridley manages to save a dingo, Buckley, from a leg trap. The two develop a bond and both boy and dog try to survive the elements to get Ridley back home.