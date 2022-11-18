Not Available

Bucks County is in the rural back roads of America and home of young, all-American guys. Athletic and virile, they work hard. They play hard, too, sharing energetic, intimate moments with each other. Their spontaneous, carefree sexual attitude is a testament to their simple surroundings and their need for release. Rural innocence and lusty desire create a brotherhood of sexually liberated studs who frolic naked in the sun, exchanging intense pleasures. In Bucks County 1 -- Into the Wild, the imaginations of award-winning directors Tony Dimarco and Bruno Bond brilliantly capture the relentless sexual appetites of these sexy men and serve up the perfect combination of muscle, sweat and cock. Bucks County 1 -- Into the Wild, includes five pairs of hometown studs. Vance Crawford and Lance Luciano combine sultriness and playfulness as they put their SUV to work as a love nest. The wood of long-haired Woody Fox is in high demand.