Bucky Pizzarelli: Favorite Solos - Featuring Frank Vignola

One of the greatest jazz guitarists of all time, Bucky Pizzarelli has been building a loyal fan base for more than 50 years. On this DVD, recorded in a relaxed studio setting on an April afternoon in New York City, he pays fond tribute to 14 of his favorite tunes. Frank Vignola joins Bucky, one of his earliest influences, on affectionate interpretations of "Tangerine", "Honeysuckle Rose", "Moonlight Serenade" and other timeless melodies. Tracks: 1. In a Mellow Tone 2. Limehouse Blues 3. Smoke Rings 4. Tangerine 5. Stars in Your Eyes / Nuages 6. Pacifica 7. If I Had You 8. Please 9. Stompin' at the Savoy 10. This Nearly Was Mine 11. It's Been a Long, Long Time / Don't Take Your Love From Me 12. Honeysuckle Rose 13. Three Little Words 14. Moonlight Serenade