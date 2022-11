Not Available

Bud Fowler was a flourishing baseball player and manager before and after baseball's color line was drawn at the end of the nineteenth century. He organized what would become the Page Fence Giants based in Adrian, Michigan in 1894. Named after the Page Woven Wire Fence Company, they would perform as one of the nation's top teams in the Negro leagues through 1898, including an 82-game winning streak in 1897 and a showdown as Major League Baseball's Cincinnati Reds.