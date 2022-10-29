Budak Kelantan

Not Available

Two childhood friends, Buchek and Jaha, met again in Kuala Lumpur after being separated for so long. They’re now young adults – but due to different experiences in life, their attitudes and views about the world became totally different from one another. Buchek is a graduate from UM while Jaha, who used to stay in a rehabilitation school Henry Gurney, is now trapped into the hustle and bustle of city life in Kuala Lumpur. After they met, Jaha decided to share and show some parts of his life with Buchek, who happens to lead a totally different lifestyle than him. Buchek witnessed the wild lifestyles of Jaha and felt the need to bring him back into the righteous path.