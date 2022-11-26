Buddha in a Traffic Jam

Not Available

Vikram is a happy-go-lucky management student from a top Business School of India. He becomes an overnight sensation after a successful internet campaign against the radical fundamentalism of moral policing in India. This prompts his university teacher - Professor Ranjan Batki, to throw him a challenge for yet another internet campaign that would help raise money via a non-profit Pottery Club for poor people living in Maoists areas of India. Little does Vikram know that he is about to become a part of a plot that would risk his life and the nation. He gets entangled between two corrupt facets of India - Socialism and Capitalism, both of which are deeply rooted in India. It's a story inspired from true life incidents of Underbelly India.