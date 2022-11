Not Available

Following his father’s deathbed confession about the location of his last will and testament, Tang Sen (Bai Ke) packs up and heads to India with his friend Wu Kong (Wang Baoqiang) in search of it. Along the way, the merry duo becomes a motley crew, enlisting a loyal but quirky fighter (Yue Yunpeng) and a cagey but beautiful woman (Liu Yan), all while experiencing the mysteries of a magical land that both helps and hinders them in their quest.