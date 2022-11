Not Available

The story features the friendship between a father and son. Maanikunju was living his dream when the 17-years-old Vishnu walks in to their life. With some hidden intentions, Vishnu befriends Maanikunju and his friends. But the nature of his father leaves him surprised. Another person Shankaran Nampoothirippad acts as a tool between the two. What follows next forms the rest of the story.