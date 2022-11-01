Not Available

Buddy BeBop vs. The Living Dead

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    It's 1956 and anytown USA is about to become anything but normal. Four friends are out having a typical evening of unwinding at the area's social hub, the roller-rink, a place filled with magic moments and meaningful memories. Bobby, a rebel wrapped in leather and blue jeans, the very definition of cool. Rosie, she's Bobby's girl, tough as nails but sweet as cotton candy. Jimmy, a closet bookworm just trying to fit in and the new guy in town. And Peggy Sue, cuter than a pail full of kittens, she's along for the ride and in over her head. Performing live at the roller-rink is a yet unknown musical marvel, one of the first real rock 'n rollers, Buddy himself.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images