Buddy BeBop vs. The Living Dead

It's 1956 and anytown USA is about to become anything but normal. Four friends are out having a typical evening of unwinding at the area's social hub, the roller-rink, a place filled with magic moments and meaningful memories. Bobby, a rebel wrapped in leather and blue jeans, the very definition of cool. Rosie, she's Bobby's girl, tough as nails but sweet as cotton candy. Jimmy, a closet bookworm just trying to fit in and the new guy in town. And Peggy Sue, cuter than a pail full of kittens, she's along for the ride and in over her head. Performing live at the roller-rink is a yet unknown musical marvel, one of the first real rock 'n rollers, Buddy himself.