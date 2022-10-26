1981

Buddy Buddy

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 10th, 1981

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Buddy Buddy is a 1981 American comedy film directed by Billy Wilder that stars Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, Paula Prentiss and Klaus Kinski. The screenplay by Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond is based on the 1973 French language film L'Emmerdeur, which screenwriter Francis Veber had adapted from his play Le contrat. The film proved to be the last directed by Wilder.

Cast

Walter MatthauTrabucco
Paula PrentissCelia Clooney
Klaus KinskiDr. Hugo Zuckerbrot
Dana ElcarCapt. Hubris
Miles ChapinEddie, the Bellhop
Michael EnsignAssistant Manager

