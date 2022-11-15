Buddy Davis\' Amazing Adventures: Alaska!

Not Available

Children and families will laugh, sing-along, and learn animal and nature facts that are all based on the truth of what the Bible says. You will learn about the many species and variations within bears and how they all originate from the biblical kind, God calling us to be fishers of men, the raising of the mountains and lowering of valleys, the value of gold in the Bible, and more! So bring the whole family together and get ready for another “Amazing Adventure” with Buddy Davis!