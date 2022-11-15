Buddy Davis\' Amazing Adventures: I Dig Dinosaurs!

Not Available

I Dig Dinosaurs overflows with dino-facts that children live to learn and share! Real-life adventurer Buddy Davis inspires kids with fun, creation-based science and an infectious passion for the gospel. Buddy flies an old single-engine airplane to the Badlands of Montana, uncovers a BIG dinosaur bone, and in the process reveals the effects of Noah's Flood. Your kids will see a remote area of the USA where the powerful floodwaters of the Genesis scoured the earth and left a mangled graveyard of dinosaurs, fish, plants, and more—a treasure trove of fossils! Both the Bible and the dinosaur evidence point to a recent, worldwide Flood!