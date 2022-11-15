Buddy Davis\' Amazing Adventures: Swamp Man!

Not Available

Kids of all ages will be spellbound for over 45-minutes as they are taken “on-location” to learn about God’s amazing animals of the everglades. Plus they’ll love the animated story-song “Swamp Man” and the free game included in the bonus features. Children love the grandfatherly explorer/singer Buddy Davis, who leads them through the everglades on an air boat, via all-terrain vehicles, on flat bottom boats, and via hikes that reveal powerful alligators, amazing manatees, intelligent dolphins, cranes, a black bear, snakes, snapping turtles, and more! You probably didn’t know just how big the variety of everglades animals is. This DVD reveals God’s special design in each one!