Buddy Fitzpatrick: Still in the Driveway

BUDDY FITZPATRICK, a native of Philadelphia, is currently a New York City club favorite sharing his comedy perspective. His act combines the skill of a great monologist with a physical style that brings his observations to life. At the age of 18, he left Philadelphia to pursue a career in the arts. He enrolled in the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City and has never looked back. He went on tour with several theater companies starring in plays ranging from Shakespeare to Neil Simon. His comedy timing was always a bright spot in any production and with a little prodding, he took the next 7step to the comedy club stage. Soon after, Buddy was a regular at all the prominent showcase clubs in New York City honing his craft night after night. The positive response to his work fueled his desire and has kept him very busy on the comedy circuit for the last 20 years. His act is made up of inventive material delivered in a self-assured style.