Not Available

Buddy goes West

  • Comedy
  • Western
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Alex Cinematografica

Trinity series star Bud Spencer returns to the Wild West in director Michele Lupo's comic tale of an outlaw drifter, Buddy, who is mistaken for a doctor after his Indian companion inadvertently steals a bag of surgical instruments. When a band of murderous outlaws attempts to overrun the small town Buddy is passing through, the presumed medico shows that his true talent is cracking skulls. Music is composed by Ennio Morricone.

Cast

Bud SpencerBuddy
Andrea HeuerRomy Gordon
Renato ScarpaLogan
AmidouDonnernder Adler
Riccardo PizzutiColorado Slim
Piero TrombettaPopsy

