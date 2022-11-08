Buddy Guy Live The Real Deal

Not Available

Buddy Guy's rejuvinated blues career has spawned world-wide accolades, and his musical talents are on show in this live set recorded in Chicago with the legendary Saturday Night Live Band. This is the first longform video release from the artist, and is his first live recording in over 20 years. Solid performance by Buddy, recorded at his own club in downtown Chicago. He's backed by the great piano player Johnnie Johnson, and the Saturday Night Live Band featuring a five-piece horn section. Picture and sound quality is fine. Interviews are cut into the show.