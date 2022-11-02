Buddy Guy Teachin' The Blues

Not Available

In this special DVD lesson, Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy passes on what he learned from Jimmy Reed, Guitar Slim, T-Bone Walker and Lightning Hopkins. Learn 9th chord licks, pick versus fingerstyle, turnarounds, special rhythm parts, and more. Hot Licks classic video titles have been made available on DVD, making it even easier to learn with the world's top players...right in your own home! These new transfers make them look better than ever while DVD technology makes navigating each lesson even easier! You'll never miss a note. See the music and the tablature on screen as it's being played. All right and left-hand techniques are shown in close up and with helpful split-screen effects to make learning easy. Slow motion segments with standard pitch sound, artist biographies, selected discographies, suggested listening.