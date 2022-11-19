Buddy Rich Memorial Concert

Not Available

Featuring Neil Peart, Chad Smith, Tommy Igoe, John Blackwell, Terry Bozzio with Efrain Toro, Nick Rich, Peter Erskine, Will Lee, and Jeff Berlin. These artists pay tribute to Buddy Rich, one of the greatest drummers of all time. With an all-star big band, they play not only Buddy classics but also their own hits. Over two hours of concert footage, plus almost two hours of rehearsal and backstage footage memorialize this historic drumming event. Special Features: Interview with Cathy Rich, rehearsal footage, pre-show and backstage. DVD produced by Neil Peart and Don Lombardi