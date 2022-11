Not Available

Left behind by his brothers on their fishing trip, Buddy is disconsolate until he sees Lilly, a stylish young lady from the city, who is visiting Mrs. Boyd, their next-door neighbor. He awkwardly makes her acquaintance, and it proves to be a case of love at first sight on his part. She is older than he and although secretly amused, is gracious to Buddy and he acquires such a swelled head that he passes haughtily by his old friends, Grace and Elsa Forster.