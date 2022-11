Not Available

Budokan Peter Pan: DDT 15th Anniversary, Ultra-Luxurious 4-Hour Special Until Dawn! (武道館ピーターパン〜DDTの15周年、ドーンと見せます超豪華4時間SP!〜, Budōkan Pītā Pan: DDT no jūgo-shūnen, dōn to misemasu chōgōka yon-jikan SP!) was a professional wrestling event promoted by DDT Pro-Wrestling (DDT). The event took place on August 18, 2012, in Tokyo at the Nippon Budokan. The event featured ten matches, three of which were contested for championships.